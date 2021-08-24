Pulaski County justices to take up road weight restiction ordinance

The Pulaski County Quorum Court will hear an ordinance during its regular meeting today that would empower law enforcement in Pulaski County to fine drivers of overweight vehicles on county roads.

County Attorney Adam Fogleman said that although it is illegal to violate posted weight limits on county roads, the county cannot enforce the ordinance because there is no fine on the books for violating it.

"As it stands right now, there are signs posted around the county," Fogleman said. "It may say no through trucks or no through commercial vehicles, local traffic only type circumstances. There may be a posted weight limit for a particular road. A violator of that posted weight limit can be stopped, but if they're cited, there's no ordinance or statute on the books that actually prescribes the penalty."

According to Fogleman, the way the roads are constructed restricts how much traffic they can stand from heavier vehicles.

"If overweight vehicles are driving on a road that has insufficient capacity to carry that load, it will degrade the condition of that road," Fogleman said.

The ordinance, if passed, would fine people found guilty of violating weight limits or other road restrictions $100 upon a first offense and $250 on subsequent offenses.

During the agenda committee meeting of the Quorum Court on Aug. 10, the measure received support from a majority of justices of the peace.

Justice of the Peace Teresa Coney said during that meeting the ordinance was spurred on by parents worried about the safety of their children with large vehicles coming through streets not designed for them.

"This is a neighborhood that's [worried] about the safety of the children in the particular district, because they don't have sidewalks," Coney said. "And it appears that a lot of 18-wheelers come through and they're not fined."

Coney said she was told by the Pulaski County sheriff's office that the trucks could not be fined because an ordinance did not list a fine to be given upon an offense.

Fogleman said that although a deputy cannot enforce areas that are exclusively weight restricted, the deputy would have resources to be able to tell whether a vehicle is over the weight limit.

"Every vehicle has a posted unladen weight, and, if that unladen weight exceeds the weight limit that's on that road, I think that would be relatively easy to prove that they violated," Fogleman said. "If it's a dump truck, when they leave the gravel yard, they're going to have a ticket in their truck that says how much weight they have in the back."

In the agenda committee meeting, Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers called passing the measure common sense.

"Not just from a safety perspective, but from the fact that we have through traffic on county roads that are not built for that," Stowers said. "We're spending money a lot more often to repair those roads, and our constituents are having to deal with that."

Fogleman said the reasons trucks are violating these ordinances may be because it is in an area with a lot of industrial development or may be more convenient.

"There are areas of Pulaski County that are seeing industrial development," Fogelman said. "There are other areas of the county that may be a more convenient route for an 18-wheeler or a truck."

Earlier this year, an ordinance failed that would have prevented County Judge Barry Hyde from restricting access to Short Marche Road near the White Oak Crossing exit of Interstate 40.

Residents cited instances of heavy vehicles seeking a through route on the road that could barely fit two regular sized vehicle side-by-side on the pavement.

One resident told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that an 18-wheeler was stuck on that road for a while because it ignored signs that the road was not a through-way.