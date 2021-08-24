Quilt society meets, talks projects

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society gave updates and heard about upcoming projects during its meeting Aug. 11 in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church at Stuttgart. Nine members and one guest attended, according to a news release.

The leader opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "The Rules of Quilting: Don't Bleed on the quilt; Measure twice/cut once; It's not a mistake, it's a creative opportunity; There are no Quilt Police; Rules? There are Rules?"

The July minutes and treasurer's report were given. August Happy Birthday greetings were extended to members. Everyone received an updated membership list. Several members brought dry beans for the ICCM Food Bank, according to the release.

The 2022 Country Quilt Camp VIII will be June 2-5, 2022, at Cross Heirs Retreat Center at Humphrey. The rates will be: $235 for three nights; $195 for two nights; and $95 for one night. Registration is now open, according to the release.

A member informed the others that the Hope of the Delta will be having a banquet on Oct. 18 and the location would be announced.

The leader wanted everyone to think about having an Antique Quilt Show at a future meeting to showcase any family quilts they may have that are special to them that were made by their mothers or grandmothers.

The leader asked everyone about their current projects. Various members have been working on needlepointing and making fabric crosses, cutting out quilt block pieces, putting together a Christmas Sampler quilt top and making scholarship baskets for a church retreat.

The leader was researching and making antique felt Christmas ornaments and also making items for the Christmas Shoe Boxes. A member brought a dozen pillowcases she made for Crestpark. Another has also been making pillowcases. One woman has been putting together a Unicorn quilt top and dresses for children in a homeless shelter.

During Show and Share, a member showed the first quilt she made in 2003 that was taught by Mary Frances Erstine called a Split Rail Fence. A member had a framed fabric cross. One person had several blocks of the Christmas quilt top she is making. One member showed a mystery quilt top on her phone that she made years ago and later repurposed into a shower curtain.

The leader explained what a mystery quilt was. You would receive a page of instructions outlining how much and what type of fabric to buy and what pieces to cut out. Every month you would receive instructions for that month's block. You didn't know what kind of quilt it was until it was finished. That's why it was called a mystery quilt.

A member will give a demonstration at next month's Sit 'n Sew on how to make fabric crosses. Everyone will be able to make one and take it home. She will bring everything needed to complete a cross.

The next meeting will be Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People are urged to come bring their projects, and lunch and join the quilters.