Rivals aim to capitalize on Kelley's departure

The news rippled out of west Little Rock in early May.

It was an otherwise innocuous afternoon. Pulaski Academy was in the midst of its spring camp when the Bruins gathered in the locker room for a Zoom call.

By the time they headed out to the practice field, the entire Arkansas high school football world knew what they'd just learned: Kevin Kelley's time at the helm of Pulaski Academy was over.

Perhaps there was no place where that stunning piece of information reverberated more than 6 miles down Cantrell Road at Little Rock Christian.

"I started getting people texting me," Warriors Coach Eric Cohu said, recalling the afternoon when it was announced Kelley would be taking the head coaching position at Presbyterian College in the FCS. "It didn't shock me Coach Kelley went to the college ranks. He'd talked about it numerous times, so it really shouldn't have shocked or surprised anybody.

"Basically, we said, 'OK, that's big news for them. But for us, we've got to do what we do.' "

Go back a few years and Cohu might have told you otherwise. Little Rock Christian was dominated by the Bruins in Cohu's first two matchups with Kelley in 2017 and 2018.

Then came the 2018 title game, when Little Rock Christian stunned Pulaski Academy 52-38 to snap the Bruins' run of four consecutive state titles. And then they did it again in the 2019 regular season with a 63-61 victory.

The Warriors can say the news didn't affect their calculus, but it's hard to argue that a drastic change for their 5A-Central rivals -- not to mention the team that's beat them in the state championship game each of the past two seasons -- didn't at least cross their minds.

"We talked about it. It was a subject," Little Rock Christian sophomore quarterback Walker White said. "We've always had a chance to beat them in the past, and with this team, I just feel that our chemistry ... is unstoppable."

White is the exception among a senior-heavy Warriors squad that has visions of capping its four-year run the same way it started -- as state champs.

Jayvean Dyer-Jones and Brian Gittens will be Little Rock Christian's one-two punch out of the backfield after combining for 19 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards on the ground a year ago.

Eli Cooper should be White's top target in the passing game along with Andrew Wadsworth, but Cohu wants to dominate the box on both sides of the ball. His top two tight ends are back along with the core of the Warriors' offensive line, and Little Rock Christian will have Slate Wilkerson manning the middle linebacker spot.

The seniors are the only ones who know what it takes to get to where they want come December.

"Just seeing the work and effort [the 2018 team] put in, that same work and effort we've got to put in, too," Dyer-Jones said. "You just don't get there often."

The last time the Bruins missed a state championship game was 2013 when they lost to Morrilton in the quarterfinals.

But their run of seven consecutive trips to the season's final game, along with six titles, came under Kelley's direction. It's now up to former University of Arkansas wideout Anthony Lucas, who previously served as PA's wide receivers coach, to lead them on a quest for title No. 10 -- a mark achieved by only four other schools in Arkansas football.

"I would lie to you if I said I didn't [feel the pressure]," Lucas said. "It's been a little different because I'm not just the wide receiver coach. I'm the head guy, and I'm so grateful for that. But when you think about it, it's just coaching football, getting the kids to perform, and that's what I'm anxious to see."

Lucas doesn't expect much to change with the Bruins' offense. Kelley's aggressive, fast-paced, pass-heavy scheme will primarily stay intact, and PA will have the benefit of bringing back their two most important seniors in quarterback Charlie Fiser and running back Joseph Himon.

The defense will see plenty of turnover, however. Senior linebacker Mason Schueck, who committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on this summer, is just one of a handful of returning starters.

Harrison, which lost to the Warriors in the 2020 semifinals, is another team looking to knock PA off the mountain. Although the Goblins will be replacing their starting quarterback, they've got two-way veterans in Dylan Block and Beck Jones, who make them the favorites to emerge atop the 5A-West Conference.

Then there's Wynne, which is the favorite to emerge from the 5A-East despite losing several key pieces, including first-team All-Arkansas Preps offensive lineman Terry Wells.

The 5A-South also is filled with danger. The conference boasts the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 teams in the Class 5A preseason Super Six rankings, all with offenses that averaged at least 27.9 points per game a year ago.

Magnolia, which scored 76 points against Greenbrier in its second-round playoff win before falling to PA in the quarterfinals, knows the Bruins will set the bar once again.

"With PA, it's a mental deal," Magnolia Coach Mark King said. "We've played them the last two years and they've put us out of the playoffs, and we've had eight turnovers in two games against them.

"We preach it every day. They're the measuring stick, and they're where we want to be. I don't think our conference is too far away."

If it's not the Panthers, Camden Fairview or Hot Springs Lakeside could pose a threat. The Cardinals bring back starting quarterback Martavius Thomas along with Baylor commitment Timothy Dawn at left tackle. The Rams will lean on twin brothers Chance and Chase Cross as standouts on both sides of the ball.

Until someone proves otherwise, it's still the Bruins with the target on their backs. That doesn't mean they're the only team their rivals see.

"Every game has to be a championship game. We can't just put our all into [Pulaski Academy]," Dyer-Jones said. "Yes, it's a rivalry from a schedule standpoint, but we've got to beat everybody to get another championship."