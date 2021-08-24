Rutledge vows schools focus; Sanders skips election forum

Republican gubernatorial candidate Leslie Rutledge said Monday night that, if elected, she would make education the top priority and phase out the state's income tax over eight years.

Rutledge, who has been attorney general since 2015, also said she disagreed with Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's coronavirus pandemic-related decision in July 2020 to impose a statewide mask mandate, which he ended March 30.

Rutledge, of Maumelle, was the only candidate to appear for an education town hall Monday night for Republican gubernatorial hopefuls, held by KATV and Talk Business & Politics. An education town hall for Democratic gubernatorial candidates is scheduled for Thursday night.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Little Rock, the other announced Republican gubernatorial candidate, declined to participate in the forum, according to KATV and Talk Business & Politics. The party primaries are in May, and the general election is in November 2022.

Rutledge repeatedly brought up Sanders' absence.

"Unfortunately, I am the only Republican candidate who bothered to show up tonight to talk about the No. 1 issue," Rutledge said. "Even the [Arkansas] Supreme Court in Lake View v. Huckabee told us that education funding is a No. 1 priority in Arkansas. It's a No. 1 priority for me to take care of the students of Arkansas."

INCOME TAX CUT

A month ago, Rutledge announced she plans to try to get on the 2022 general election ballot a proposed constitutional amendment that would eliminate the state's individual income tax. Sanders also has indicated she, too, would like to eliminate the income tax.

Legislation that would have cut all individual income tax rates, effective Jan. 1, 2022, would have led to a $3 billion reduction in state general revenue in fiscal 2023 based on the net tax amounts reported on 2019 returns, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Hutchinson has proposed a general revenue budget of $6.01 billion for fiscal 2023, with an additional $54.9 million to transfer to a long-term reserve fund, according to a finance department spokeswoman.

Rutledge said she plans to eliminate the individual income tax over eight years, giving lawmakers and her four regular legislative sessions to determine where to cut state government.

A governor serves four years and can be re-elected to a second four-year term.

"For decades, we have seen government grow at an exponential rate and it is time for us to stop growing government and instead to grow jobs, grow educational opportunities," she said.

She said she has pledged not to raise taxes while she is governor.

"But by law, we are going to make sure that public school funding is the No. 1 priority," Rutledge said.

Asked what parts of state government she would eliminate or reduce sharply to fund education, she said, "That's something that we are going to be rolling out over the next few months of this campaign, to lay out that plan."

There is plenty of waste in state government, she said.

"I think one key area that we need to look at is the Department of Human Services, that we have so many services that we provide to the people of Arkansas, yet we have children ... that we are failing them that are in foster care and God bless the foster parents, we need so many more foster parents," Rutledge said. "But we are failing these children when we send them back into homes where the mother is given time and time and time again second chances, even though she is in rehab, and that they are given the opportunity to pay $8 a month rent and they are still not making that rent payment."

She said she would rather focus on the programs to adequately take care of those children.

MASK LAW ON APPEAL

On Aug. 13 Rutledge said she will appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court a Pulaski County circuit judge's ruling that temporarily bars authorities from enforcing a state law banning covid-19 mask mandates by most state and governmental entities, including the public schools.

On Aug. 6, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state from enforcing Act 1002 of 2021's ban on mask mandates. Fox's ruling has prompted many school districts and colleges and universities to require that masks be worn in their buildings in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus.

Hutchinson signed Act 1002, but he recently said he regrets doing so.

On Aug. 13, Hutchinson announced that he asked David R. Matthews of Matthews, Campbell, Rhoads, McClure & Thompson P.A. to represent him in his official capacity as governor in the lawsuit's appeal.

Rutledge said she opposes mask mandates and vaccine mandates.

She said she disagreed with Hutchinson's decision last year to impose a statewide mask mandate.

"I was surprised and disappointed, as were many Arkansans that he would implement one," Rutledge said.

She said she would not have implemented a statewide mask mandate at any point during the covid-19 pandemic.

People in rural areas had not been wearing masks, while many people wore masks in densely populated areas such as Little Rock and Central Arkansas, so she always had concerns about a statewide mandate, she said.

Rutledge, who has said she is vaccinated, said she launched a public service announcement as attorney general encouraging people to talk to their physicians about getting the vaccine.

She said more than 90% of the people who have died from covid-19 didn't have the vaccine and she has spoken in the past two weeks at two funerals of people who were in their fifties and not vaccinated.

Last month, Sanders said on Fox News that she wouldn't mandate vaccines or masks. She said she had been vaccinated.

Through the end of June, Sanders reported raising $9.1 million in total contributions and balances of $6.2 million; Rutledge reported raising $1.4 million in total contributions and balances totaling $1.1 million.

Sanders is the former White House press secretary for then-President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.