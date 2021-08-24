Fayetteville sweeps Greenwood in battle of defending champs

Fayetteville 3, Greenwood 0

Fayetteville swept Greenwood 25-10, 25-16, 25-17 in a clash of two defending state champions to open the season Monday night.

Junior outside hitter Brooke Rockwell pounded 26 kills, while setter Kennedy Phelan added 46 assists and 6 kills. Maddie LaFata chipped in nine kills for the Lady Purple'Dogs, the defending Class 6A state champions. Regan Harp added 17 service points and two aces.

Greenwood is the defending 5A state champions.

Van Buren 3, Bentonville West 2

The Lady Pointers opened the season by rallying for a tough 17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-14 win over the Lady Wolverines.