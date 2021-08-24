GOLF

ASGA banquet off; players of year named

The Arkansas State Golf Association has announced that its annual induction ceremony and awards banquet scheduled for Sept. 27 has been postponed because of concern over the recent uptick in covid cases.

The Hall of Fame class of Kim Backus, Tracy Harris, Stacy Lewis and the late Ernie Breckenridge were originally set for induction last October, but the ceremony was pushed to Sept. 27 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. The ASGA executive committee recently voted unanimously to postpone the event further.

Full refunds will be sent in the next week or two for those who have already purchased tickets.

A highlight of the banquet each year is the announcement of the players of the year. The 2021 players of the year are:

Men: Tyler Reynolds of Rogers, amateur; Kyle Thompson of Hot Springs Village, mid-amateur; Gordy McKeown of Little Rock, senior; Bob Brooks of Bella Vista, super senior; Bill Wrentz of Cabot, masters.

Women: Nora Phillips of Hot Springs, amateur; Kathleen Paffenroth, mid-amateur; Kim Robinson of Hot Springs, senior; Pam Evans of Maumelle, super senior; Pat Elliott of Hot Springs, masters.

Junior: Carson Stephens of Cabot, boys; Anna Kate Nichols of Little Rock, girls.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mayflower-CAC rescheduled

Both Mayflower and Central Arkansas Christian will have to wait an extra week to kick off their 2021 season.

According to Mayflower's Twitter page, covid-19 has caused Friday's game between the two -- which was set to be played at CAC's Mustang Mountain -- to be pushed back. The Twitter post didn't specify which school was forced to cancel. The game was rescheduled for Sept. 17 since both had a bye week on that date.

Next week, Mayflower is slated to play at Southside Batesville while CAC is supposed to host Riverview.

-- Erick Taylor