Police Beat

Stolen car found; suspect arrested

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies made an arrest Sunday morning after a woman called to say she located her stolen vehicle on Langley Drive in Jacksonville.

Joshua Kemp, 33, of Sherwood was arrested on the charge of theft by receiving (recovery of stolen vehicle), according to the arrest report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The woman had reported her Chevrolet Impala missing Saturday and stated that Kemp was the person who stole it, the arrest report read. When police showed up Sunday at the house on Langley Drive, they made contact with Kemp and located the keys to the stolen car inside his front right pocket.

Kemp was taken to the Pulaski County jail.