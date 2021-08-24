Students glad to be back at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fall semester classes began Monday at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with an indoor mask mandate in place and several students describing their return to campus as a welcome change compared to a year earlier.

"I definitely like it a lot better," said Parker Lee, a 21-year-old junior from Rogers.

Last fall, his course schedule was "all virtual," said Lee, a social studies education major.

That means he's facing a big adjustment with a course load of five classes: "I definitely have to plan for more time to get on campus as opposed to just, you know, rolling out of bed, turning on my computer and hopping in class."

At the Arkansas Union early Monday, Lee and other students wore face coverings in compliance with an indoor face-covering policy put in place Aug. 11.

"I think it's absolutely necessary with the current state of things, especially if we're doing in-person classes," John Banks, 30, a computer engineering major, said of the mask requirement.

Statewide, hospitalizations reached a pandemic peak about a week before the start of fall classes at UA. Top university leaders have pressed forward with plans for much more in-person teaching and learning this fall than a year earlier.

The coronavirus, like other viruses, is changing through mutation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a variant known as delta is spreading more easily than other versions of the virus, health officials have said.

While health experts say face coverings reduce the risk of transmitting the coronavirus, it took a legal challenge to a statewide anti-masking law for UA and other public universities to be able to enact campus face-covering requirements.

Act 1002, passed in April, prohibits state-supported universities, public schools and state agencies -- as well as any state or local official -- from requiring face coverings, but it has been temporarily blocked pending the outcome of a legal challenge.

UA and other universities in the state had campus face-covering requirements in place in the previous academic year. Earlier this month, higher education leaders in a letter requested that lawmakers change the law to allow for campuses to make decisions about any face-covering requirements, but legislators did not amend the law.

A separate state law prohibits the university from requiring covid-19 vaccination, university officials have said, though incentives in the form of a prize drawing are being offered to vaccinated students.

The University of Arkansas board of trustees on Aug. 11 approved a resolution calling for campuses within the UA System to implement face-covering policies "regardless of vaccination status" for indoor public settings when physical distancing cannot be assured "in accordance with CDC guidance regarding the COVID-19 Delta variant."

On Monday, the number of students on the UA campus approximated the typical bustling crowds seen before the pandemic.

Alexis Harlan, a 19-year-old freshman from Gentry, said she was "really hoping we don't go virtual."

"I think it's a good thing to have masks in classes to reduce the spread," Harlan said.

Melissa Harwood-Rom, UA's interim vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a covid-19 forum last week that faculty and instructors should report to the university's conduct office any students in their classes not complying with the indoor mask mandate.

Tim Kral, a biology professor, said he taught a class Monday with approximately 200 students. Kral said only one student arrived, late, without a face covering.

Kral said he emailed the class a day earlier to remind them of the mask requirement. Signs have been taped to the doorways of campus buildings to remind students of the face-covering mandate.

As for the one student who showed up to Kral's class without a mask, he was given a face covering to wear but "I don't think he was too happy about it," Kral said in an email.