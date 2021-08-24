Sections
Super Quiz: American Women in Government

Today at 1:46 a.m.

  1. First lady of the U.S. from 1993 to 2001.

  2. She became speaker of the House in 2019.

  3. The first female vice president of the U.S.

  4. She was the first female Black secretary of state.

  5. The 29th U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, 2017-18.

  6. She is the most senior of the Black women serving in Congress.

  7. Mayor of San Francisco, 1978-88.

  8. The fifth woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the U.S.

  9. She was the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general.

ANSWERS:

  1. Hillary Clinton

  2. Nancy Pelosi

  3. Kamala Harris

  4. Condoleezza Rice

  5. Nikki Haley

  6. Maxine Waters

  7. Dianne Feinstein

  8. Amy Coney Barrett

  9. Janet Reno

