Tech company Wipro renovating Sherwood site, hiring 400 employees

by Andrew Moreau | Today at 10:19 a.m.
A city of Sherwood flag is shown in this 2020 file photo.

An international information technology company announced this morning it will hire 400 employees at a new customer-service center it plans to establish in Sherwood.

Wipro Limited of India said it will invest $3 million to create a delivery center by renovating a 70,000-square-foot building on Landers Road.

“Wipro has been a technology leader for decades. With great pleasure, I welcome them to Arkansas,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “These jobs will help improve the lives of citizens in Central Arkansas and continue to reinforce our goal of making Arkansas a leader in information technology.”

