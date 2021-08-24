Tennessee truck driver wins $200,000 on Arkansas lottery ticket

A truck driver from Tennessee won $200,000 on a lottery ticket during his last trip through Arkansas, according to state lottery officials.

During Cody Wilson’s last delivery to Arkansas, he decided to buy a $10 Show Me ticket from a gas station in Lonoke, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Normally he purchases scratch-off tickets in Tennessee, the release stated, but he decided to buy a ticket when he stopped for gas.

He scratched off his ticket while filling his tank, to learn he won $200,000, lottery officials said.

He plans to put his winnings into savings, because he has three children ages 1, 5, and 7, the release stated.

Wilson purchased the winning ticket at the Circle K located at 1954 Arkansas 31 North, according to the release.