Tennis facility in Alma dedicated to longtime coach

ALMA -- Toney McMurray's legacy is legendary in Alma.

The newly renovated Alma tennis courts were officially dedicated to McMurray on Monday afternoon by proclamation by the city's mayor, Jerry Martin.

A plaque was dedicated last year, but recent court renovations including two large windscreens memorializing McMurray and a large likeness of his image.

"That is a larger-than-life image of Toney McMurray," said Alma athletic director Doug Loughridge. "That's the way he was in everything he did. What we've done here with this facility and what the city and the mayor have been able to do is we are going to be able to memorialize Toney McMurray for a long, long time."

McMurray, a Van Buren native, passed away in March, 2020, after a 35-year teaching career at Alma. After his graduation from the University of Arkansas, where he was a student athletic trainer for the Razorbacks, McMurray performed his practice teaching at Alma and was hired full-time soon after.

Alma will also hold the annual T-Mac Tennis Tournament at the tennis facility.

"He would be happy, but Toney would not want it because Toney didn't like to bring attention to himself," his younger-by-nine-minutes twin brother Teddy, said. "This is big for us. This town is his adopted hometown. He loved it and loved working with these kids so I know this would be special to him."

McMurray was the high school tennis coach for 27 years and as a teacher was a member of the social studies department and in charge of History Day, and led the school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes, but most notably was known as the voice of the Airedales as the public address announcer for basketball, baseball and football.

He also served as the unofficial Sports Information Director of the athletic department and also did radio for the basketball team at times for the Fort Smith Radio Group.

"This is a true honor," said Toney McMurray's oldest son, Stephen, who formally accepted on the family's behalf. "We're thankful to the city and coach Loughridge for setting this up. Dad would be proud to have this tennis court honoring him."

Clayton McMurray, Toney's middle son, teaches at Van Buren. Toney's youngest son, Jackson, is a member of the current Alma tennis team.

"It's great," Jackson said. "It continues to his legacy. He would be honored."

Toney McMurray would naturally shy away from the pomp and circumstance of Monday's dedication.

"Without a doubt, calling attention to himself on something like this, it would be embarrassing to him," older brother Tommy McMurray said.

Toney's wife, Karla, agreed that he would definitely shy away from all of the attention on Monday.

"He would not like it," she said. "He didn't want to be noticed. He would want to take a back seat and let the kids shine. That was always his theory, whatever he could do to make them shine."

Monday's ceremony honored Toney McMurray's career as a coach, but he reached kids from every aspect of the community.

"He really did," Karla McMurray said. "He worked with his history kids, he worked with the tennis kids, he had his FCA groups, kids from all walks. He was a youth pastor for a while so he had those kids. Kids were his calling. Even when other job opportunities came up, he just never felt led to leave because he felt he had such a big mission field right here that he could make a difference in people's lives to better them as human beings."