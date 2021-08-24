Head-on crash kills Arkansas woman, injures teen

A Peel woman was killed and a teen was injured in a head-on collision in rural Boone County Monday evening, troopers said.

Melissa Rogers, 52, was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango west on Arkansas 14 at about 5:40 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police. A 17-year-old boy driving a 2003 GMC Yukon was heading east, the report states.

Troopers said the Dodge crossed the centerline and traveled into the eastbound lane, striking the GMC head-on.

Rogers died as a result of the wreck, and the teen was injured, the report states,

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 389 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.