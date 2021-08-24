Van Horn adds to Class of 2025 haul

Fayetteville freshman infielder-pitcher Landon Schaefer gave University of Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn his second commitment for the 2025 class on Sunday.

Schaefer, the son of Arkansas women's basketball assistant coach Todd Schaefer, was also in communication with Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt before choosing the Hogs.

Being close to home and Arkansas' ability to develop players swayed his decision.

"The facilities and the development they provide with Matt Hobbs and coach [Nate] Thompson and the strength and conditioning coach, it's the best in the country," Schaefer said. "They have the best facility in college baseball. The building is better than some Power 5 football schools."

Schaefer, 6-3, 160 pounds, played for the 14-under USA Prime National travel team this summer and batted for a.388 average and 10 doubles along with an OPS of 1.211.

USA Prime National Coach Marc Nellist praised Schaefer's character.

"A tremendous young man, that's what makes him special," Nellist said. "As good of a ballplayer as he is, he's even a better human being. In today's day and age, that's kind of special. He works hard. He's a 'yes sir, no sir' kind of guy."

Schaefer, a right-hander, struck out 17 and allowed 7 hits with no earned runs in 13 innings while using three pitches, a fastball, changeup and slider for USA Prime National.

"He can do it all, really," Nellist said. "He's a plus defender right now at his age. Offensively, he has a great feel for the barrel as a hitter, and he can hit for some power. Not to mention he can get on the mound and run up to 85-86 [mph] and just be as dominant there. He's really the total package."

The Hogs plan to use Schaefer's versatility.

"They're recruiting me as a two-way player, so I will pitch and hit and play in the field," he said.

Batesville freshman pitcher/infielder Mark Brissey pledged to Van Horn on Aug. 15.

Schaefer played the spring and summer for the 14-under Arkansas Patriots and Coach Shane Smith

"There's a lot of people that think kids like that are born with elite stuff, but he's a kid that's had some size, some power, but he's worked harder than anybody in our program the last three years, too," Smith said.

Schaefer hit for a .394 average and had a team-leading 10 doubles and stole 16 of 17 bases for the Patriots during a 70-plus game schedule. He also had a 6-1 record in 10 starts while having an ERA of less than two.

"I know two-way players are very rare in the SEC, but he'll get an opportunity to do both, I truly believe that," Smith said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com