Van Horn lands top 15 prospect in 2023 class

Junior left-handed pitcher Adam Hachman committed to Arkansas on Tuesday to become the seventh high school pledge in less than two weeks for the Razorbacks.

Hachman, 6-4, 190 pounds, of Wentzville (Mo.) Timberland committed to the Razorbacks over Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

“I chose Arkansas because the coaching staff and the place,” Hachman said. “I wanted to be in the SEC and Arkansas was pretty close to home not too far away. Their facilities are top notch, they’re insane”

His relationship with Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs also factored into his decision.

“I had a really good relationship with Hobbs, too, which was really good considering I’m going to be spending the most time with him,” Hachman said. “Finally, their field is amazing it’s like a Triple-A minor league field, and their fanbase is insane.”

Perfect Game rates Hachman the No. 14 prospect nationally for the 2023 class and rates him a perfect 10 in its rating system. The website describes a 10 as a potential very high draft pick and/or elite level college prospect.

He throw a 95 mph fastball with 2400 RPMs. He also throws a changeup and curveball.

“I think my changeup is pretty good. It has bite to it and runs good, and my curveball I have been working on a lot and has gotten so much better the past months,” he said. “My changeup is 81-85 (mph) and my curveball is 78-80.”