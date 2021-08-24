State's ICU beds are full, Hutchinson says

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said the state’s intensive care unit beds were full.

Hutchinson made the announcement during a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock.

“It fluctuates day by day but right now because of the increased number of covid patients that need that type of ICU care, those beds are full,” he said.

Hutchinson said hospitals are trying to make additional beds available, but called the announcement a “cautionary note for everyone.”

In the past 24 hours, the state gave out 10,950 vaccination doses, which Hutchinson said was “not bad, but we need that to increase.”

