Weapons sentence: 17½ years in prison

After four years and four attorneys, a Little Rock man who said his lawyer and a government prosecutor pressured him into pleading guilty on a gun possession charge in federal court in 2019 was sentenced to 17½ years in prison on a weapons charge Monday.

Dominic Darrell Session, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition on May 10, 2019, but later said he was misled regarding pending court decisions that made him eligible for enhanced penalties under the Armed Career Criminal Act, which subjected him to the possibility of 15 years to life in prison instead of a maximum 10 years.

Session entered his plea to former U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes shortly before Holmes retired from the bench, and the case was transferred to U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. Session was initially assigned Molly Sullivan from the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock to represent him, followed by Michael Warren Spades Jr. of Little Rock, then Leslie Borgognoni of Little Rock, and finally Jordan Tinsley of Tinsley & Youngdahl, PLLC in Little Rock.

Last September, Session asked to withdraw his guilty plea and to remove Borgognoni as his attorney, citing ineffectiveness of counsel, saying that she never advised him that he might be subject to the enhanced penalties.

Session was arrested by Little Rock police after a traffic stop along John Barrow Road in April 2017, at which time police said they saw him drop a black object after he ran from the car in which he was riding. After a search of the area, police found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun in a ditch next to where Session had stumbled as he ran away.

A subsequent indictment noted that Session had six prior felony convictions including robbery in 2005, second-degree battery in 2007, residential burglary and theft of property in 2011, and a second residential burglary and theft of property conviction in 2012.

At the time of his arrest, the second-degree battery offense was classified as a violent crime and a predicate offense for classification under the ACCA but just months before his plea hearing, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that robbery and residential burglary are also predicate violent offenses. At the time of his plea the rulings had not been fully implemented by the lower courts.

According to an amended motion to withdraw his plea, Session noted that the 8th Circuit ruled within three months after his plea that robbery and burglary also constituted predicate offenses.

The motion argued that the U.S. Probation Office, in anticipation of the rulings, had added those offenses to its sentencing calculations, saying "based upon drastic, cutting-edge changes in the law, Mr. Session went in a matter of months from having only one ACCA predicate at the time of his guilty plea to having four ACCA predicates when his draft [Pre Sentence Report] was prepared."

At his 2019 plea hearing, Session, represented by Borgognoni, told Holmes that he decided to plead guilty to the charge "because I'm scared to go to trial." Session also testified that he didn't own the gun in question and said the driver of the car, who was not apprehended, was the one who threw the gun into the ditch. He did, however, admit to having held the gun for a time inside the car, but said police lied when they said they saw him fall and drop a black object.

"I possessed that gun," Session told Holmes according to the 2019 hearing transcript, "but this ... what they're saying about me running and dropping a black object, that's not true. ... that's a fabricated story."

He told Moody that he and Borgognoni never saw eye to eye on his defense because he wanted to go to trial and she was urging him to enter a guilty plea.

"She thought I should plead guilty while the law was kind of in my favor," he said. "One of the main reasons I pled guilty was because I wanted to get it in before the law changed and I became an armed career criminal."

Session admitting lying to Holmes about having a gun, telling Moody that there was no gun and that he was the only person who ran from the car because the driver drove away. He said another man was also at the scene, and surmised that either he dropped the gun or that police had planted it.

Session told Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti he lied about the gun in his plea hearing to get Holmes to accept his plea in hopes he could be sentenced before the ACCA enhancements took effect.

"I never touched that gun, Miss Stephanie," he said. "I never seen that gun. It was a made-up story."

Moody ruled that Session's admitted pattern of lying made it impossible to determine when he might be lying and when he might be telling the truth, and denied his motion to withdraw his plea and proceeded to the sentencing hearing.

Tinsley argued that two of the felonies on Session's record were committed as a juvenile and said his lack of a father figure and abject poverty had resulted in drug addiction from the age of 11 that continually progressed. He asked Moody to consider the minimum guideline sentence of 15 years.

Predicting that Mazzanti would ask for the maximum guideline sentence of 19 years, 8 months, Tinsley said, "I have great respect for Ms. Mazzanti but that's just vindictive."

Mazzanti, asking for the maximum guideline sentence, said she and Tinsley had talked the matter over prior to the hearing.

"I told him if Mr. Session got on the stand and lied I would ask for the high-end sentence," she said. "I don't tolerate perjury and the court shouldn't either."

"I want to be clear that while Mr. Session lied to Judge Holmes and lied to the government and today he lied to me, that's not what I'm sentencing him for," Moody said. "Mr. Session has accumulated 20 criminal history points and he's just 31 so I would expect him to have committed a fair amount of his criminal conduct while he was young."

In addition to 210 months in prison, Moody sentenced Session to five years of supervised release once he gets out.