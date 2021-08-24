Women's group hosts supply drive

Sharon Stanley Wyatt of Pine Bluff, state governor of the Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars State of Arkansas, has announced that the organization is conducting a school supply drive for Native Americans.

Society member Belinda Meacham Jones of Benton will deliver the supplies in October. Jones, who is assisting in providing water to Navajo people in the four-corners area of the U.S., stated there is a dire need for school supplies, according to a news release. Members reside throughout the state and meet twice a year.

Pine Bluff residents who wish to donate may drop off contributions at 3301 S. Poplar St. or email swyatt@cablelynx.net for pickup.

Hot Springs Village donors may drop off school supplies at 27 Doblez Circle or email beattykrout@suddenlink.net for pickup.

Benton residents may drop off donations at 1305 Cambridge Road or email belindamjones@bellsouth.net for pickup.

"School supplies are often assumed to be available for all people, but not so for the 2.5 million Native Americans who have the highest rates of poverty, unemployment, and disease of any ethnic group in America. School supplies help to promote school attendance, support academic performance and support confidence of the student," according to the release.

"Overall, just over half of the adults on reservations have a high school diploma. More than 10 percent lack any high school education. Most reservation schools are sub-par when compared to public schools in the general population. High school students are often bussed long distances to off-reservation schools. However, many cannot be bused due to only 15% of the nearly 28,000 miles of reservation roads are in acceptable conditions for vehicular travel. Public infrastructure such as water and sewer systems, waste removal, paved roads, emergency services such as fire departments, ambulances, and hospitals, and schools are under-developed on non-existent on many reservations," according to the release.

The organization's governor general is Helene Werner.

"[We are] committed to strengthen fellowship and to encourage cooperation between descendants of Native Americans and Immigrant Americans; to preserve records and historic sites associated with Native Americans; to promote education through scholarships to Native American Students, and to provide books and school supplies to Native American schools," Werner said.