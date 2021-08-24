Yankees take battle of streaks not seen since 1901

ATLANTA -- In a historic matchup between two of baseball's hottest teams, the New York Yankees kept right on rolling.

Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs to carry the Yankees to their 10th consecutive victory, cooling off the streaking Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Monday night.

New York snapped the first-place Braves' own nine-game winning streak in the first regular-season matchup in almost 120 years between teams that had won at least nine in a row.

"We like winning," Gary Sanchez, who drove in New York's other two runs, said through an interpreter. "Winning is fun."

Stanton homered in the second inning off Huascar Ynoa (4-3) and snapped a 1-1 tie in the sixth with a two-out, two-run double.

"He's a unicorn," Manager Aaron Boone said. "He does things every night that are a little bit different than everybody else."

Sanchez gave New York some insurance with another two-out hit in the eighth, singling through the shift to bring home two more runs.

The Yankees haven't lost since they played in an Iowa cornfield, giving up a walk-off homer to the White Sox in the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12.

Jordan Montgomery (5-5) worked around four walks in his five-inning stint. He limited the Braves to two hits, including a homer by Dansby Swanson.

The Yankees' bullpen took it from there. Jonathan Loaisiga pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four. Wandy Peralta scattered a couple of hits in the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman finished off Atlanta with a 1-2-3 ninth.

"I didn't have much going today," Montgomery said. "But we won."

In the second, Stanton put the Yankees ahead with his 21st homer -- going the opposite way with a 387-foot shot into the Chop House restaurant in right.

The Braves tied it in the bottom half with a long ball of their own. Swanson launched a 408-foot drive into the Atlanta bullpen for his 25th homer of the season.

New York went ahead for good in the sixth, taking advantage of Ynoa's only spurt of wildness.

After plunking DJ LeMahieu with a pitch, Ynoa retired the next two hitters before issuing his only walk of the night to Joey Gallo.

Stanton made the Atlanta pitcher pay by lining a one-hop double off the wall in left to bring home both runners.

Ynoa turned in another strong start in his second appearance since an extended stint on the injured list after hurting his right hand while punching a wall in frustration. He allowed 4 hits, 3 runs and struck out 9 over 6 innings.

"I feel like every time he goes out there, he's always down to compete," Swanson said. "And that's something I love about him."

Montgomery was backed up by a couple of stellar defensive plays, including a diving catch by Gallo down the left-field line to rob Guillermo Heredia of a hit in the second. Aaron Judge also made a nice running catch in deep center.

The game was played in a playoff-like atmosphere, with a near-sellout crowd of 39,176 at Truist Park and plenty of "Let's Go Yankees!" chants to spice things up.

It marked the first matchup between two teams this hot since Sept. 7, 1901, when the Pittsburgh Pirates took a 10-game winning streak into their contest against the Philadelphia Phillies, who had won nine in a row. The Phillies won 4-1 for their 10th straight victory, but Pittsburgh went on to capture the National League pennant. The first World Series would not be held for two more years.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, ROCKIES 4 Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Chicago ended its longest home losing streak with a win over Colorado. Pinch-hitter Jason Heyward started the ninth with a single, and Ortega came up an out later and hit the game's only homer to right as the Cubs scored five runs in the final two innings to snap a 13-game losing streak at Wrigley Field, the longest in franchise history.

PIRATES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help Pittsburgh beat Arizona for its third win in four games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 2, WHITE SOX 1 Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and Toronto beat Chicago.

RED SOX 8, RANGERS 4 (11) Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and Boston beat Texas. Shaw, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth, drove a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Santana (2-3) over Boston's bullpen.

ROYALS 7, ASTROS 1 Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBI, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and Kansas City beat Houston for its seventh win in eight games. Merrifield had an RBI double in the seventh inning and drove in two more with a triple in Kansas City's three-run eighth.

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, left, drives in a two runs with a double as Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras, right, looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge (99), right, and Joey Gallo (13) celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

An Atlanta Braves fan and a New York Yankees fan, who apparently married twin men who support different teams, cheer for their side during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

New York Yankees' Joey Gallo (13) scores ahead of a throw to Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras on a two-run double by Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall greets shortstop Dansby Swanson with a high-five after Swanson hit a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery works in the first during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, left, and New York Yankees' Aaron Judge laugh at first base after Judge hit a single during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)