OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Answering your frequently asked wine questions

One of my favorite things about writing this column is the emails I get from readers around the state. These are some of the questions I received over the summer that I thought were worth sharing.

Sparkling seltzers seem to be everywhere this summer. Which of them is actually the best?

Unfortunately, even after dedicating much of the past year to studiously researching this topic, I still don't have a good answer. Personally, I think High Noon Spirits' Sun Sips are delicious. I especially appreciate their tropical variety pack ($18/8-pack) because they include a passionfruit flavor. I also like the Bing Bing Black Cherry options from Punchy seltzers made by Little Rock-based Lost Forty Brewing ($17/12-pack).

You keep writing about sweet wines, but I still don't like them. What's wrong with me?

That's fine. I'll always believe that wine should be a judgment-free zone. Wine, like art (because wine is art ...) is incredibly subjective, and we each have our likes and dislikes. I'll keep writing about sweet wines, and I appreciate you bearing with me all the same. At least this way, fewer people are seeking out the few bottles of Sauternes this state gets each year.

How can I avoid picking out a bad bottle when I have no idea about wine?

I get asked some variation of this question almost weekly. My answer never changes: As a (very) general rule, avoid American wines from popular regions (like Napa Valley) priced under $20. The inverse is also generally true: An imported $20 bottle with a label full of unrecognizable words is likely to be of higher quality than its American counterpart.

The wines you mention are always too expensive. How about talking about some normal priced wine for once?

I try to always offer selections in a range of prices, but there's no avoiding the fact that good wine is an artisanal product, and its price reflects that. If you're really looking for something cheap and cheerful, look out for Vinho Verde from Portugal ($9). Broadbent, Lago, and Calcada all produce excellent examples of the spritzy white wine. For red drinkers, the tempranillo and cabernet sauvignon blend Spanish Quarter ($10) has never let me down.

How much do you drink in a week?

I'm not going to answer this because my mother reads this column, but, Mom, I promise it's less than you think.

Is it "too much" for me to get my child's teacher a bottle of wine as a back-to-school present?

A bottle isn't enough. Try a case.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to

sethebarlowwine@gmail.com