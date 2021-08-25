Awards applaud musical creators

This weekend marked the first community-wide recognition of local musicians at the Pine Bluff Convention Center ballroom. The 2021 Pine Bluff Music Awards was presented by DJ Tay B's Red Room Productions and Danniesha Murphy's I Am Girls Empowerment.

Awards for the inaugural event were presented in 16 categories with performances by eight artists.

"This is something I've always wanted to do," Tay B said. "Musicians in Pine Bluff haven't been recognized as I thought they should be for a long time. I was looking to give them a platform like an MTV awards program so they could stand up and show their talent. I want to say, 'I see what y'all are doing.'"

The I Am Music category is for entertainers who have been dedicated to music in the city for five years or more, Tay B said.

"These include DJ's, music directors, musiographers, music teachers or anything involving music in the community. That honor went to DJ Bruce," he said.

"Other categories include athletics, businesses, Greek organizations at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, photographers and more. In the music categories we recognized best female vocalist, best male vocalist, best DJ, best up-and-coming artist, best song, best project, best video, best collaboration, best group or duo and best performance for the evening. Winners receive a trophy and three hours of recording time in Little Rock's new 'Change the Game' studio," he said.

The target group of the awards show was young adults.

"Our oldest nominee is 40, and our youngest is 16. However, the majority of honorees are between 23 and 28," Tay B said.

Tickets to the well-attended event were $20 each.

"I want to especially thank Kerry Battles with the Pine Bluff Convention Center for all his assistance in helping us put together something good for artists and the community," he said.

Co-producer Murphy explained the organization she founded, I Am Girls Empowerment.

"We mentor young girls between the ages of 5 and 18," Murphy said.

"We teach them self-confidence and independence through education and skill sets. We also do community cleanups, empowerment camps and all kinds of community outreach. In some cases, we go into the juvenile detention center and work with high-risk young women. Mayor (Shirley) Washington declared Dec. 26 as 'I Am Girls Day' in Pine Bluff'."

Asked how I Am Girls finds people to mentor, Murphy said she gets the word out, adding that she gives God credit for giving her inspiration to begin her program.

Performers at the awards show included two R&B artists, Alexis Ray Parker and Mani Jaee, along with neo-soul singer Boom.

The Rap portion of the program was represented by Blvd. Hayes, Deja D, WGBJK, Lil' Dolphin and Tay Bandz.

Final award winners were announced:

Business of the Year went to 410 Lounge. Hustler of the Year was Dunna Davis. Athlete of the Year was Ladarius Skelton. Videographer of the Year went to DJ Bruce. Best Greek organization was awarded to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Tay B walked away with Best Disc Jockey of the Year. Best Group/Duo is EBK. Best Up-and-Coming is Rundown Choppaboy. Aja won Best Female Artist while Tay Bandz carried away Best Male Artist.

Best Song came from NicWithTheKay and Rundown Coppaboy. Best Collaboration was the work of Cee Kay and NBA Youngboy.

Best Video went to Cee Kay and Rundown Choppaboy while Best Project was awarded to Tay Bandz for "All or Nothing."

For details on Danniesha Murphy's nonprofit outreach program, visit www.iamgirlsempowerment.