BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County assessor and collector offices in Siloam Springs have closed because of covid-19, according to a county news release.

The office is at 707 S. Lincoln St.

Open satellite locations for the county assessor and collector are at 215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville, 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, 2401 S.W. D St. in Bentonville and 901 First Ave. S.W. in Gravette.

The county will notify the public when the Siloam Springs location reopens.