Blackhawks show pride in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Blackhawk Pride Night is the traditional season kickoff for sports for the school year.

Athletes, coaches and band members are introduced to the community. Prizes are raffled.

"I think after last year with covid and us not being able to do our Blackhawk Pride Night kickoff for all the sports at school, it's been great. It's been a fantastic turnout. We also included every sport this year, fall through spring," said Courtney Hurst, head cheer coach.

"The great thing about Pea Ridge is that everybody turns out to support, even if they don't have a kid in sports," she said.

Hurst said many companies donated prizes for the raffles.

"We started this about 17 years ago when we were at the old stadium," she said.

Pee Wee athletes and cheerleaders were also introduced.