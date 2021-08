A 52-year-old Peel woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash in rural Boone County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Melissa Rogers was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango westbound on Arkansas 14 at around 5:40 p.m. when she crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve and struck a 2003 GMC Yukon head on, the report said.

The 17-year-old driver of the Yukon was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.