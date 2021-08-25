Campaign readiness program's objective

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber, in association with Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a Candidate Development Institute, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The program offers training in the basics of organizing and implementing a campaign for public office. The course will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 19- Oct. 24, at the Chamber, 510 Main St.

Topics include: preparing yourself for a political campaign, organizing your campaign, maintaining complete and accurate financial records, voting for progress in your community and helping your candidate get elected.

The class will be limited to 30 participants. The institute is open to anyone. The course has a $100 refundable deposit registration fee. There will be a charge of $25 for each session missed. If more than two sessions are missed, the total deposit is forfeited.

Applications are available at the Chamber and must be returned with registration fee by Sept. 15. Details: Ulanda Arnett, Chamber director, (870) 535-0110 or ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.