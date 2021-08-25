Census: White Hall up 55 people

White Hall has grown by only 55 residents, or less than 1% over the past 10 years. That's according to the U.S. Census Bureau's information released this month.

In 2010, the city had a population of 5,526, while in 2020, the number was 5,581 total residents.

The percentage is actually 0.96%.

"I do not feel the numbers are correct," White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said.

However, he added, "I am pleased that unlike a lot of other cities across Arkansas, our numbers did go up."

Foster said in the near future he plans to review new construction permits issued by the city since the previous census to determine "if we have been undercounted."

At this point, the overall population tallies are the only information available through the Census Bureau.

According to its website, census.gov., states can use this population data to begin the redistricting process. This includes redrawing congressional, legislative and local boundaries.

"The Census Bureau will also deliver the final redistricting data toolkit to all states and the public by Sept. 30," the website said.

More 2020 census population results will be available in the future, including statistics on age, sex, race and ethnicity of residents and other details.

Covid-19 has slowed their efforts, the website said.

BACK IN TIME

Much of the data included on the census's website dedicated to White Hall at this point is based on July 1, 2019, population estimates that include categories such as age, sex and race.

About 7.3% of the population is under 5 years with 29.2% under 18.

People 65 and older make up 15.8% of the White Hall population.

Including all age groups, 48.7% of the population is female.

Sixty-seven percent of White Hall residents are white, 23.3% are Black and 7% are Hispanic or Latino.

The number of people living within a square mile in White Hall in 2010 was 791.9.

About 92.3% of White Hall residents over 25 graduated from high school, with 25.6% holding bachelor's degrees or higher.

Median household income is $73,043 and about 10.7% live in poverty.

About 63.7% of people over 16 work, with women making up about 60.6% of the workforce.

Travel time to work on average is 21.9 minutes.

MORE DETAILS

White Hall numbers find 60.5% of residents live in their own homes, with a median value of $161,100, according to 2015 to 2019 numbers.

Roughly, there are 1,802 households with about 2.77 individuals living in each.

About 79.5% have lived in the same household for more than a year, and about 94% have computers and 76.5% have internet service.

Monthly mortgage payments were on average $1,098, while monthly rents were $910.

According to 2012 information, there were an estimated 278 businesses, with men owning about 145 of them and women owning about 117.

Minority-owned businesses were estimated at 52 and veteran-owned businesses at 51.

Looking at 2015-19 numbers, there are 313 veterans living in the city and 4.4% of people were born in other countries.

About 6.5% of those under 65 have disabilities and about 7.3% of that same group don't have health insurance.

INSIDE THE COUNTY

Jefferson County, in which White Hall is located, lost about 10,175 residents, with the population dropping by 13.14%.

In 2010, there were about 77,435 people living in the county, but only 67,260 during the 2020 census count. Pine Bluff makes up much of that number.

In 2010, there were about 49,083 residents living in Pine Bluff, but that number dropped by almost 8,000 residents, or to about 41,253 residents living within Pine Bluff's boundaries.