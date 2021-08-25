Class 6A Super Six capsules

Greenwood

Coach Chris Young

Conference 6A-West

2020 record 14-0

Key returners WR Luke Brewer (Sr., 6-1, 185), CB Colin Daggett (Sr., 5-11, 165), LB Parker Gill (Sr., 6-1, 225)

Noteworthy The Bulldogs' 10th state title put them in sole possession of fourth among Arkansas schools -- only Little Rock Central, Pine Bluff and Fort Smith Northside have more. ... Senior DE Tyler Crossno won an individual state wrestling title at 220 pounds last year. ... Greenwood graduated QB L.D. Richmond and RB Hunter Wilkinson, but Brewer pulled in touchdown receptions of 39 and 71 yards in last year's title game.

Schedule

Aug. 27;at Muskogee, Okla.

Sept. 3;Fort Smith Southside

Sept. 10;at Fort Smith Northside

Sept. 23;at Little Rock Parkview*

Oct. 1;Mountain Home*

Oct. 8;Siloam Springs*

Oct. 15;at Russellville*

Oct. 22;at Benton*

Oct. 29;Van Buren*

Nov. 5;Lake Hamilton*

*6A-West Conference game

Lake Hamilton

Coach Tommy Gilleran

Conference 6A-West

2020 record 11-2

Key returners RB/MLB Kendrick Martin (Jr., 6-1, 201), RB Tevin Hughes (Sr., 5-8, 214), RB/OLB Owen Miller (Sr., 5-11, 213)

Noteworthy Last season was the Wolves' best since Gilleran took the head post in 2016, reaching the final after losing twice in the first round and then in the 2019 quarterfinals. ... Lake Hamilton has won only two state titles in school history, first in 1992 and then again in 2008. ... Hughes and Miller combined for more than 3,600 yards last season.

Schedule

Aug. 27;Hot Springs Lakeside

Sept. 10;at Malvern

Sept. 17;at Hot Springs

Sept. 24;at Mountain Home*

Oct. 1;Little Rock Parkview*

Oct. 8;Russellville*

Oct. 15;at Siloam Springs*

Oct. 22;at Van Buren*

Oct. 29;Benton*

Nov. 5;at Greenwood*

*6A-West Conference game

Little Rock Parkview

Coach Brad Bolding

Conference 6A-West

2020 record 9-2

Key returners S Trent Bennett (Sr., 6-0, 200), RB James Jointer (Sr., 6-0, 205), LB Jaylon White (Sr., 6-2, 201)

Noteworthy The Patriots are one of only two teams with three seniors among the state's top 25, per 247Sports (Bennett, Jointer and Kyndall McKenzie). ... Parkview has won five state titles but none since 1978, and it hasn't made the state semifinals this century. ... Bolding is 1-1 against his brother, Bobby, at their current schools. They'll meet again Sept. 10 when the Patriots host White Hall .

Schedule

Sept. 2;Little Rock Southwest

Sept. 10;White Hall

Sept. 17;at Pine Bluff

Sept. 24;Greenwood*

Oct. 1;at Lake Hamilton*

Oct. 8;at Benton*

Oct. 15;Van Buren*

Oct. 22;Russellville*

Oct. 29;at Siloam Springs*

Nov. 5;at Russellville*

*6A-West Conference game

El Dorado

Coach Steven Jones

Conference 6A-East

2020 record 5-5

Key returners WR DeAndra Burns (Jr., 5-11, 150), QB Sharmon Rester (Sr., 5-10, 170), WR Jackie Washington (Sr., 5-9, 174)

Noteworthy The Wildcats will have an extra test this year as they'll visit North Little Rock on Friday for a benefit game. ... El Dorado's two 5A nonconference opponents are ranked in the Democrat-Gazette's Class 5A preseason Super Six. ... Burns already holds an offer from Arkansas, and the speedy wideout should draw more offers this fall.

Schedule

Sept. 2;at Camden Fairview

Sept. 10;at Cabot

Sept. 17;Magnolia

Sept. 24;at Jonesboro*

Oct. 1;Pine Bluff*

Oct. 8;at Sheridan*

Oct. 15;Marion*

Oct. 22;at Sylvan Hills*

Oct. 29;Searcy*

Nov. 4;at West Memphis*

*6A-East Conference game

Benton

Coach Brad Harris

Conference 6A-West

2020 record 6-5

Key returners WR Cameron Harris (Sr., 6-3, 195), RB Casey Johnson (Sr., 6-0, 185), LB Beau Wright (Sr., 6-0, 190)

Noteworthy The Panthers haven't beaten Bryant since 2005 when they topped the Hornets in both the Salt Bowl and the playoffs. ... Benton's only state championship came in 1977. ... Harris is the breakout candidate here. The senior received an offer to play basketball at Texas A&M in March.

Schedule

Aug. 28;vs. Bryant (War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock)

Sept. 10;Little Rock Southwest

Sept. 17;at Little Rock Catholic

Sept. 24;Russellville*

Oct. 1;at Siloam Springs*

Oct. 8;Little Rock Parkview*

Oct. 15;at Mountain Home*

Oct. 22;Greenwood*

Oct. 29;at Lake Hamilton*

Nov. 5;Van Buren*

*6A-West Conference game

Jonesboro

Coach Randy Coleman

Conference 6A-East

2020 record 6-4

Key returners RB Brock McCoy (Sr., 5-10, 170), S John Paul Pickens (Sr., 6-0, 185), WR Kavon Pointer (Sr., 6-3, 185)

Noteworthy Senior Rykar Acebo will be taking over at quarterback for the Hurricane. ... Both Pickens and Pointer were part of the Jonesboro team that captured the Class 5A basketball state championship last winter. ... The Hurricanes' only football state titles were won in 1972 and 1979.

Schedule

Aug. 27;Little Rock Catholic

Sept. 3;at Cabot

Sept. 10;at Conway

Sept. 24;El Dorado*

Oct. 1;Sheridan*

Oct. 8;at Pine Bluff*

Oct. 15;West Memphis*

Oct. 22;at Searcy*

Oct. 29;Sylvan Hills*

Nov. 4;at Marion*

*6A-East Conference game