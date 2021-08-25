Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Corporal at Arkansas prison accused of sexually assaulting inmate

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:05 p.m.
File photo

A corporal at the McPherson Women’s Unit is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate in May, according to court documents filed Monday.

The inmate told another corrections officer on June 4 that she and the corporal “had a ‘thing’ going,” a probable cause affidavit states.

The inmate told the officer that the sexual assault by Cpl. James Lowe occurred through the food flap of her cell and that the corporal would often engage in conversation with her that was sexual in nature, authorities said.

The corrections officer reported the comments made by the inmate to her supervisor and an investigation was opened. Authorities said video footage from inside the unit corroborated the inmate’s statements.

An arrest warrant was filed for Lowe on Monday for third-degree sexual assault, according to court records.

Lowe does not have any prior misdemeanor or felony convictions, the affidavit states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT