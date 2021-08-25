Covid patients on ventilators at new high as state cases rise by 2,781

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were on ventilators jumped to a new record on Wednesday, while the total number of coronavirus patients who were hospitalized in the state rose by one.

The state's count of cases rose by 2,781 - the third daily increase in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 25, to 6,774.

After falling a day earlier, the number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by 11, to 354.

That broke the previous record of 349 covid-19 patients who were on the breathing machines as of Monday.

It was the 11th time the number had risen to a new high since Aug. 9, when it surpassed its previous peak of 268 in January during the state's winter surge.

After falling by 44 on Tuesday, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose to 1,368. That was down from the all-time high of 1,459 that the number reached on Aug. 16 and smaller by three than its peak in January.

The number who were in intensive care, which rose to a high of 558 on Monday, fell by 16, to 534. That was still larger by 76 than its peak in January.

The number of intensive care unit beds statewide that were unoccupied rose by nine, to 27.

Covid-19 patients made up about 49% of the patients in those beds on Wednesday, down from 50% a day earlier.

Wednesday's increase in cases was larger by 96 than the one the previous Wednesday.

As a result the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 2,242.

That was still down from the nearly seven-month high of 2,351 that the number reached the week ending Aug. 7, however.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 459, to 23,587, which was still below the seven-month high of 25,735, the number reached Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, at 12,116, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was larger by more than 1,700 than the one a week earlier.

After falling the previous three days, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 9,818.

"Our vaccine numbers are up from last week, and a large portion of them were second doses," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Getting fully vaccinated helps protect you from severe illness from COVID, but we need those first doses of the vaccine to increase as well."