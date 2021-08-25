Developers turn off fire department's sprinkler request in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council unanimously turned down a measure that would have required fire suppressant sprinkler systems in new construction of town homes and duplexes. Several Springdale developers spoke against the requirement.

Developer Tom Lundstrum said he felt the measure was a solution to a problem Springdale doesn't have.

"We want to save every life, but I don't know how we're going to get there," he said. "It's your job to decide when mitigation reaches its limits," he told the council.

Philip Taldo agreed. He said his property manager handles about 350 multi-family units of various types and sizes in Springdale and has worked for the company about 23 years.

Only two fires affected the properties during that time, Taldo said. One was arson in a duplex, and another a skillet fire suppressed quickly, with only the cabinets needing replaced.

Taldo's daughter, Amelia Williams, serves on the Council.

Taldo went on to list a few of the fire safety items developers are required by city code to include in construction -- safe appliances, inspection of electric wiring, smoke detectors, size of window and doors, placement and numbers of fire hydrants.

Those measures feel adequate, he said.

"We take it seriously," Taldo said. "We love our people. We don't want to lose even one of them."

Fire Marshal Blake Holte brought the measure before the council's committee of the whole on Aug. 16 with a statement from the Northwest Arkansas Home Builders supporting the inclusion of sprinklers in structures with three or more units.

He said the Fire Department responded to 65 fires in single-family residences in 2020 and 19 in multifamily complexes, The department had responded to 81 fire calls in single-family residencies and 13 in multifamily this year as of Friday.

But exact numbers for town home or duplex fires were not known as the Fire Department's reporting system does not differentiate, he said.

Holte did note that in 12 fires investigated last year by the fire marshal's office, $285,000 of property was lost. He said figures from the National Fire Protection Association said sprinklers can reduce property losses by 95%, which would have meant the property loss from the 12 fires would have been just $14,000.

But direct property loss doesn't cover the personal loss, which can include inconvenience as a fire contained to one multi-family housing unit can cause damage to another unit, Holte continued. Or an entire structure with multi units could exhibit damage leading the city to require its removal. Such is the case for an eight-unit apartment complex that burned in 2020 on Henryetta Street, which remains but sits empty.

Fire Chief Mike Irwin noted these residential sprinklers were not designed to extinguish fires, rather to suppress them enough to give residents time to get out.

Holte said the Fire Department brought this measure forward because the state of Arkansas had relaxed its regulations, allowing plumbers to install the small residential sprinkler systems.

But Lundstrum doubted not enough plumbers currently are certified to meet the needs of the fast-paced residential development currently seen in Springdale.

Lundstrum also said the price of sprinkler systems could be prohibitive to developers.

He said his company researched the cost of such systems two years ago, and the bids were about $2.64 per square foot, which would translate to $5,280 for a 200,000-square-foot house.

"That cost would be passed on to tenants and rents would be raised," he said. "And each mandate that is made for development raises that rent."

The city soon would negate its efforts to provide affordable housing, he said.

Developers voiced worry of damage to their property by accident or design of resentful tenants who could set off the sprinklers, then leave.

Many landlords could not cover the damage caused by even a leaking sprinkler system as the insurance allowances are tight. Insurance companies will cover the damage only if the leak is sudden, an accident and reported quickly, Lundstrum reported after research this week.

Council member Randall Harriman noted that several of the agencies he works with experienced damage when the sprinklers froze during the extreme cold last winter.

Holte noted, if installed correctly, property owners don't have to worry about them freezing or even "winterizing."

Additionally, each sprinkler in such a residential system would act independently, going off only if the heat under it reached 135 degrees, he said.

And the property owner or fire department can stop the spray by turning off the water to a unit, he concluded.

Williams noted an instance when a clothes hangar was hung on a sprinkler in a hotel, breaking the sprinkler and starting the water.

Holte noted the sprinklers could be recessed.

"Loss of life is the main reason to do this, not protect assets," Harriman said. "But these developers do have assets, and they also want to protect them."