Florida man pleads guilty in Little Rock federal court for role in military insurer kickback scheme

A Florida man indicted by a federal grand jury last August as being part of a scheme to bilk the military medical insurer Tricare out of millions of dollars pleaded guilty to misleading federal agents investigating his promotion of expensive compounded prescription drugs, resulting in over $1 million in fraudulent claims being paid.

Steve Hill, 57, now of Port Orange, Fla., and formerly of Memphis, entered his plea Tuesday to making false statements to the FBI before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.

Hill, a veteran of the medical-sales industry, began to promote compounded prescription drugs covered by Tricare in 2014 for a percentage of the sales he generated. When a health care provider to whom Hill marketed the drugs went on to prescribe them, Hill earned a share of whatever the insurer reimbursed for the drugs, which sometimes was thousands of dollars per prescription. Hill's total compensation from 2014 to 2016 was estimated to be more than a half million dollars, just under a third of which was paid to the wife of a Memphis doctor.

Hill pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging him with making a false statement to federal officials in exchange for the U.S. attorney's office agreement to dismiss the indictment against him in which he was charged with one count of violating the U.S. Anti-Kickback Statute and to recommend a sentence of 18 months when Hill faces sentencing later this year.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Morgan, Hill paid out $147,325 to the doctor's wife, referred to in court only as "Spouse 1." Her husband, the indictment said, was responsible for over $1 million in prescriptions charged to Tricare. The remainder, $345,727, Morgan said, Hill kept for himself.

"At trial the United States will introduce evidence that defendant Steve Hill was a veteran of the medical sales industry," Morgan said, as he read out a statement of facts the government intended to prove if the matter were to go to trial. "In 2014 Hill began to promote compounded prescription drugs. His compensation was a fixed percentage of sales generated -- that is, whenever a medical provider to whom Mr. Hill marketed the drugs went on to prescribe them, Mr. Hill drew a share of whatever the insurer reimbursed for the drugs."

By the time Hill came under scrutiny by federal investigators, officials said he was marketing compound prescriptions for pharmacies in Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, and was working with an unidentified marketer in Little Rock.

In 2016, Morgan said federal agents began investigating Hill's promotion of compounded drugs and in 2017, paid Hill a visit, at which time Morgan said Hill lied to the agents regarding both his involvement in the scheme and his payments to others.

"Tricare would not have paid for the compounded drug prescriptions had it known about the financial relationship between Mr. Hill and Spouse 1," Morgan said. "Concealment of that relationship by Mr. Hill staved off administrative recoupment of ... civil recoupment under the false claims act and/or criminal recoupment under statutes authorizing criminal forfeiture."

"How do you plead to count one of the superseding information?" Miller asked Hill.

"Guilty," Hill responded.

"Did you, in fact, do the offense as charged?" asked Miller.

Hill looked puzzled for a moment, as though he wasn't sure he had heard the judge correctly.

"Did you do it?" Miller asked pointedly.

"Yes, sir," Hill replied.

Under the terms of his guilty plea, Hill agreed to forfeit the $345,727 he had kept in illicit proceeds. He will be sentenced at a later date. Making a false statement to the FBI is punishable by up to five years' imprisonment.

Investigations began across the country after Tricare paid nearly $2 billion for compounded prescription drugs in 2015 alone, constituting an 18-fold increase over previous years. Losses from fraudulent prescriptions in Arkansas are estimated to have reached $12 million before Tricare began cracking down on reimbursements.

Information for this article was contributed by Linda Satter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.