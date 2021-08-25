Harris rips China sea 'coercion'

HANOI -- Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning that its actions there amount to "coercion" and "intimidation" and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing's advances.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djUHH7ligQs]

"We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea," she said in a foreign policy speech Tuesday in Singapore in which she laid out the Biden administration's vision for the Indo-Pacific. "Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations."

Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared that the U.S. "stands with our allies and our partners" in the face of threats from China. Her subsequent stop in Vietnam was delayed several hours due to an investigation into two possible incidents of the so-called Havana syndrome -- a mysterious health ailment plaguing U.S. diplomats -- in Hanoi.

The speech sought to cement the U.S. commitment to supporting its allies in an area of growing importance to the Biden administration, which has made countering China's influence globally a centerpiece of its foreign policy. And it came during a critical moment for the United States, as the administration seeks to further solidify its pivot toward Asia while America's decades-long focus on the Middle East comes to an end with the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Harris underscored this shift, calling the Indo-Pacific "critically important to our nation's security and prosperity." She said that while the U.S. is focused on closing out its Afghanistan engagement by evacuating as many people as possible, "it is also imperative that as we address developments in one region, we continue to advance our interests in other regions, including this region."

Her rebuke to Beijing amounted to her sharpest comments yet on the U.S. foe. And China hit back, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin invoking Afghanistan in his response to a question about Harris' comments, saying the withdrawal from Kabul showed the U.S. had lost credibility. He stated that the U.S. "can smear, suppress, coerce, and bully other countries at will in order to maintain America first, without paying any price."

"This is the order that the U.S. wants. The U.S. always tries to make use of the rules and order to justify its own selfish, bullying and hegemonic behavior, but who still believes it now?" Wang said.

Harris was careful to emphasize that the U.S. is seeking greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific region not just to counter China, but to advance an "optimistic vision that we have for our participation and partnership in the region." In deference to Singapore's staunch neutrality in the U.S.-China dispute, Harris also affirmed that the U.S. isn't looking to "make anyone choose between countries."

Speaking in a country that serves as the anchor of the U.S. naval presence in Southeast Asia, Harris emphasized the significance the region holds for U.S. defense. She also emphasized the significant U.S. economic ties there, noting that Southeast Asia represents America's fourth-largest export market.

HAVANA SYNDROME

An investigation of the medical syndrome in Hanoi was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam.

The Havana syndrome is the name for a rash of mysterious health incidents first reported by American diplomats and other government employees in the Cuban capital beginning in 2016.

There have been two cases of unexplained health incidents reported by U.S. personnel in Vietnam in the past week, the officials said. It was not immediately clear who was affected, though officials said it was not someone who worked for the vice president or the White House, according to the officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi issued a statement saying the delay was because Harris' office learned about a report of a "recent possible anomalous health incident" in the Vietnamese capital. The embassy provided no details, but said Harris' office decided to travel to Hanoi "after careful assessment."

The U.S. government uses "anomalous health incident" to describe the syndrome. Some of those affected report hearing a loud piercing sound and feeling intense pressure in the face. Pain, nausea, and dizziness sometimes followed.

Similar, unexplained health ailments have been reported by Americans serving in other countries, including Germany, Austria, Russia and China. A variety of theories have been floated to explain the incidents, including targeted microwaves or sonic attack, perhaps as part of an espionage or hacking effort.

Particularly alarming are revelations of at least two possible incidents in the Washington area, including one case near the White House in November in which an official reported dizziness. Administration officials have speculated that Russia may be involved, a suggestion Moscow has denied.

Harris was set to depart for Hanoi on Tuesday evening.

Information for this article was contributed by Alexandra Jaffe, Jonathan Lemire, Matthew Lee, Darlene Superville and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press.