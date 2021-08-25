Happy birthday: Past lessons align themselves with this fresh era, and a new confidence settles in. You know what you want. Your purposefulness will attract trust, love and money. Make decisions for yourself. Strong forces will ask you to yield to their guidance when, actually, you are the one most qualified to call the shots.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As you take an aspect of your life and push it a little further and then a little more, you'll find out that the boundaries aren't nearly where you thought they were.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Many carrots are not orange. Many radishes are not red. Not all blue whales are blue. As you keep your mind open, life will wash over you in unexpected colors.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You can ride the chaos with the best of them, although it's nice when you don't have to. You'll appreciate the mild and manageable feeling today brings. This peace offers new options for tomorrow.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Mostly, you keep your hand on the controls and are in complete charge of your actions. It would be absurd and boring to demand this of yourself at all times or expect it from others, as tonight will reflect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't worry if your choice seems uncharacteristic of you. You are the artist of your character and can form it as you desire. In the end, there are no shoulds and shouldn'ts -- only dids and didn'ts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When you're playing the long game in relationships, it's important not to use what happens over the course of one unit of time to represent the entirety of the connection.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll find yourself building an argument for what you want. This prep work is wise and winning. When the time comes to convince others, you'll be ready.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your talent for asking the right question will open minds, hearts and doors. It's an intuitive gift. You wing your curiosity into the world and sometimes it takes a long time to boomerang back, but the answers are worth waiting for.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The fact that this is the same scenery implies that you are standing still, at least physically. If they only knew the speed barrier you broke on your way to new exotic landscapes of the mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're focused on results and open to the wide variety of forms they can take. Happiness, for instance, can come in drastically different forms, such as the shape of work or the contour of a loved one's face.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Each age group has its own kind of fun. Today features an activity that favors a full range of ages, bringing people together who can help and learn from one another.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People share their fond wishes with you, and you hold these treasures in one of your heart's pockets. As you go about your day, you'll see things they might need or want and then connect the dream to the dreamer.