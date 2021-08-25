Inmates, deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure at Sebastian County jail

FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which multiple inmates and deputies at the county jail were exposed to fentanyl.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sheriff's Office said in a news release jail deputies found two female inmates unresponsive and not breathing in their cell about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both were revived after receiving Narcan and were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Other inmates confirmed the women had taken fentanyl.

Pevehouse said two deputies who had returned to the pod area to search cells for any other contraband were overcome by fentanyl residue and had to be taken to an area hospital. Another female inmate began having seizures soon afterward and was also taken to a hospital after receiving aid from emergency medical service.

The Sheriff's Office believes the fentanyl exposures to be isolated to one pod area of the jail, according to Pevehouse. One aspect of the investigation is looking into how the fentanyl got into the jail in the first place.

"Fentanyl is 50-100 times stronger than morphine," Pevehouse wrote. "Exposure through the nasal passages can instantly lead to depressed breathing and imminent death."