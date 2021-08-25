Jazz in the Park returns in September, moves to River Market Pavilion for easier distancing

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, after taking pandemic safety issues into account, is bringing back Jazz in the Park, 6-8 p.m. on the five Wednesdays in September.

All performances will be in the East Farmers Market Pavilion behind the River Market’s Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

River Market spokeswoman Diana Long explains in a news release, “This allows us to spread out a little more than the History Pavilion” in Riverfront Park, where Jazz in the Park performances have taken place in the past. “Chairs will be available for patrons who do not bring their own."

And, “Masks will not be required in this outdoor venue but are strongly recommended when social distancing cannot be achieved.” Patrons will have to mask up to use restrooms inside the Market Hall “in accordance with the City of Little Rock’s current mask mandate for public buildings.”

Admission to the five performances, in partnership with Art Porter Music Education Inc., is free. The lineup:

• Sept. 1: Genine LaTrice Perez

• Sep. 8: New Jazz Messengers

• Sept. 15: Dizzy Seven

• Sept. 22: Tonya Leeks

• Sept. 29: The Rodney Block Collective

Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be available for sale, along with new Jazz in the Park koozies; a portion of the proceeds benefits Art Porter Music Education Inc.’s scholarship fund. No coolers are allowed.

Call (501) 320-3503 or visit rivermarket.info.