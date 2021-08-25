Koilan Jackson retiring from football

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas tight end Koilan Jackson’s football career has come to a close.

Jackson, a redshirt senior whose playing time was severely limited in recent years due to injuries, made the announcement Wednesday in a post to his Twitter account.

“After a long talk with my family and Coach (Sam) Pittman I’ve decided to walk away from the game of football,” he wrote. “I just want to thank everybody that gave me the opportunity to play the game I loved since I was born. I wanna thank the fans that supported me through this journey.

“It was a tough decision, especially after battling back from an injury and with the season right around the corner, but I feel it was best for me and my life in the future. Forever a Hog.”

A former 4-star receiver out of Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock, Jackson redshirted during his first year on campus after suffering a knee injury in preseason practice. He saw the field in 14 games over the next two seasons, including 11 as a redshirt junior in 2019.

Jackson did not play in 2020 due to another injury. In the last year, he transitioned from wide receiver to tight end, where coaches were hopeful he could contribute when healthy.

For his career, Jackson caught four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. His lone score came during the 2019 season in a loss at Ole Miss.

“Knowing what I was capable of hurts the most,” Jackson tweeted. “Life goes on (though).”

He signed with the Razorbacks over offers from Illinois, Memphis and other programs.

Jackson is the second Arkansas tight end to medically retire this preseason, joining Levi Draper, who moved to the position from linebacker in the first week of training camp.

Jackson is the son of former All-Pro tight end Keith Jackson, who spent 17 seasons as an analyst on the Razorbacks' radio broadcasts. Koilan Jackson's older brother, Keith Jr., lettered as a defensive lineman at Arkansas from 2003-06.