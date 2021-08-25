Little Rock public housing board fires director who complained about board members' conduct

The governing board of Little Rock's public housing authority voted Wednesday to fire the executive director, effective immediately.

The Metropolitan Housing Alliance Board of Commissioners' vote was 4-0, with one commissioner absent from the special meeting.

Board Chairman Kenyon Lowe declined to provide a reason for Director Nadine Jarmon's termination.

Jarmon had been executive director on an official basis since April. Her contract had been for two years and $166,000 per year. She had previously been interim executive director since July 2020 following former executive director Anthony Snell's resignation.

Snell wrote in his resignation letter that the board had harmed and micromanaged the agency. Jarmon made the same claim in a 161-page memo to the Little Rock mayor's office and the local U.S. Housing and Urban Development field office on June 23.

She alleged that the commissioners repeatedly engaged in unnecessary spending, sidestepped federal approvals and had conflicts of interest with parties involved in transactions with the housing authority.

On June 28, the commissioners voted to suspend Jarmon with pay for the duration of a self-authorized investigation into her allegations. They voted Wednesday to keep the investigation going in Jarmon's absence.

They also voted to immediately freeze all contracts and payroll activity that Jarmon authorized when she led the agency.

Financial director Andy Delaney has been acting executive director since Jarmon's suspension. He will continue in this role while the board searches for a new director, Commissioner Leta Anthony said during the meeting.

The agency has now seen four different directors in the past three years.