Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 86, found dead with gunshot wound in Marion County home

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:44 a.m.

An 86-year-old man was found dead in his Yellville home Tuesday, the apparent victim of a gunshot, Arkansas State Police said.

Authorities identified the man as Christopher Smith. They said a family member discovered the body in the home at 617 N. Broadway Ave., a residential area of Yellville, about noon. Yellville, which is in the Ozark Mountains, is the county seat of Marion County in north Arkansas. The town has about 1,144 residents.

The Marion County sheriff's office asked Arkansas State Police to lead the investigation into the man's death. Special agents with the state police Criminal Investigation Division spent Tuesday collecting evidence and following leads in the case, according to state police.

Print Headline: Fatal shooting investigated in Yellville

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT