Man, 86, found dead with gunshot wound in Marion County home

An 86-year-old man was found dead in his Yellville home Tuesday, the apparent victim of a gunshot, Arkansas State Police said.

Authorities identified the man as Christopher Smith. They said a family member discovered the body in the home at 617 N. Broadway Ave., a residential area of Yellville, about noon. Yellville, which is in the Ozark Mountains, is the county seat of Marion County in north Arkansas. The town has about 1,144 residents.

The Marion County sheriff's office asked Arkansas State Police to lead the investigation into the man's death. Special agents with the state police Criminal Investigation Division spent Tuesday collecting evidence and following leads in the case, according to state police.