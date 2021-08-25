Man charged with murder in decade-old shooting, Little Rock police say

A man has been charged with murder in a Little Rock shooting that happened over a decade ago, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded Feb. 24, 2011 to a shooting in the 7100 block of Redwood Drive, according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers located 26-year-old David Blue suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police report. Blue later died as a result of those injuries.

On Thursday, after a file review from the prosecuting attorney’s office, Corey Williams, 33, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, according to police.

He is currently in the custody of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, where he was served his warrant, the release states.