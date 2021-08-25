Man found dead in truck in Arkansas River near Mulberry

MULBERRY -- A man's body was discovered in the cab of a semitrailer found Sunday in the Arkansas River.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Marcus Brian Hill of Ozark, said Capt. James Mirus of the Crawford County sheriff's office on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office, along with the Mulberry police and fire departments, responded to a report of a semitrailer that had driven into the Arkansas River off Vine Prairie Road about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Mirus.

Deputies found a semitrailer that had gone into the water almost the entire length of the vehicle. They called in additional resources to assist.

Mirus said the flow and depth of the river in that spot made it impossible to get into the truck's cab despite several attempts.

However, a heavy haul wrecker service was able to pull the semi and trailer out of the river after working through the night.

The man's body was found afterward.

The man, a long-haul truck driver, was confirmed to be the only person in the truck at the time of the incident, according to Mirus. A cause has yet to be determined. Hill's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory.