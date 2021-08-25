Mississippi reports 6th pediatric covid death, investigates threats against health official

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi health officials said Wednesday that a child younger than 5 has died from covid-19.

Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said it was the state’s sixth pediatric death from the virus since the pandemic began. He said the Health Department would not provide any identifying information, including where the child lived.

State Health Department spokeswoman Liz Sharlot also said Wednesday that law enforcement officers are investigating threats against the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs. He has been imploring people for months to get vaccinated, but Mississippi still has among the lowest vaccination rates in the United States.

Dobbs wrote Tuesday on Twitter that he has received threatening phone calls from people promoting false “conspiracy theories” about his family. Dobbs said one lie is that his son, who is also a physician, receives a kickback from the World Bank Group, a subsidiary of the United Nations, when Dobbs urges people to get vaccinated. Dobbs wrote that he gets “zero” money for promoting vaccination.

As students and faculty are returning to Mississippi’s colleges and universities, schools continue to push vaccinations through incentive programs and on-campus vaccine drives.

And the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is hosting vaccination clinics across the state this weekend in an effort called “Date to Vaccinate.”

None of Mississippi’s public colleges and universities require students to get covid-19 vaccinations. However, they all are encouraging staff and students to get the shot.

Mississippi University for Women, the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi Valley State University have offered incentives such as housing and meal plan vouchers and gift cards.

Alcorn State University offered shots during move-in days for anyone in the university community age 18 and up.

Higher Education Commissioner Alfred Rankins, Jr. said 100% of the University of Mississippi’s football team is vaccinated. A little over 50% of students and 75% of faculty at Mississippi Valley State University are vaccinated, he said.

Mississippi has about 3 million residents, and 1.13 million are fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department. About 24% of people ages 18 to 24 are fully vaccinated.

All of the state’s institutions of higher learning require masks to be worn indoors. They also require that students and employees who have symptoms or have had contact with someone who has tested positive to be tested and self-isolate.

As the delta variant surges in the state, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is encouraging Mississippians to get vaccinated Sunday at one of at least 20 community clinics statewide. The program is supported by a grant from Pearl River Valley Opportunity and the state Health Department.

“This pandemic is affecting everyone — from the elderly to the youth. The Caucus is working to increase access to the vaccine, which all state health experts agree is the most important thing we can get to protect ourselves, our family, and those around us,” said Democratic Sen. Angela Turner-Ford of West Point, chairwoman of the Black Caucus. “So, we are saying don’t wait and don’t hesitate.”