Police: Mountain Home man, 23, arrested in shooting

A Mountain Home man has been arrested and faces a charge of attempted murder in a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded at about 2:10 p.m. to McClure Lane for a possible shooting, according to a news release from Mountain Home police.

Officers located one person with gunshot wounds and they were transferred to a medical facility for treatment, police said. An earlier release said the victim was in stable condition.

Police, along with the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force and Ozark County sheriff’s office, arrested 23-year-old Alex Jordan Jeschke in connection with the shooting, according to the release.

Jeschke was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and was booked into the Ozark County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond, police said.