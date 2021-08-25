Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jonathan Hamilton, 19, of 16201 Robin Road in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of controlled substance. Hamilton was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Paul Helams, 41, of 3020 Edgewood Road in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Helams was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Parker Touchton, 26, of 3714 Boy Scout Road in Ashlan, Ky., was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Touchton was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Dustin Frakes, 31, of 891 W. Melmar Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Frakes was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Garland Jones, 36, of 4403 Malloy St. in Little Rock was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Jones was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

• Shakunt Sharad, 34, of 716 S. 24th St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Sharad was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.