Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Etienne out for season

Travis Etienne was supposed to be a game-changer for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. He might not have had the same impact as rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Clemson's other offensive star and the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time leading rusher looked like he would be a prominent figure -- the go-to guy -- in Coach Urban Meyer's offense. Now, Meyer and the Jaguars will have to wait a year to see what Etienne can do in the NFL. The team placed the running back on injured reserve Tuesday, one day after he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. Etienne sprained his foot during Monday night's loss at New Orleans. Tests revealed the extent of the injury Tuesday. He is expected to have surgery as soon as possible. He may have been able to return late in the year, but the Jaguars opted to take a cautious approach and give him plenty of time to recover before the 2022 season. Since Etienne landed on IR before 53-man rosters get set Tuesday, he cannot return this season.

Contact tracing sits Beasley

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley was among four players sidelined Tuesday for at least five days after being deemed to have close contact with a trainer who tested positive for covid-19. Also placed in the NFL's five-day reentry cadence were receiver Gabriel Davis, and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler. All four players have tested negative, while the trainer is experiencing mild symptoms. Though the start of the five-day reentry depends on when each person last had contact with the trainer, all four players are expected to miss the Bills' final preseason game Saturday against the Green Bay Packers. Additional players, including linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein, were sent home for precautionary reasons, but have since been cleared by the NFL to resume practicing today. Under league rules, only unvaccinated players are subject to the five-day reentry cadence. Unvaccinated players are tested daily, while fully vaccinated players are required to be tested once every 14 days.

Succop positive for covid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop will miss this weekend's preseason finale against Houston after testing positive for covid-19. Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Succop's positive test came after the 34-year-old kicker had dinner in Tampa with some friends who play for the Tennessee Titans, which held joint practices with the Bucs leading up to Saturday night's preseason game between the teams. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Sunday that he tested positive after waking up earlier in the day with a sore throat. Tennessee also placed defensive lineman Anthony Rush on the reserve covid-19 list on Monday, and the outbreak grew to four by Tuesday. Succop, who played six seasons with Tennessee before joining the Bucs and helping Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl last season, tested positive Tuesday and was placed on the reserve covid-19 list.

Hall of Fame finalists named

Three-time All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch and Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Branch is the senior candidate and Vermeil is the nominee in the coaches category picked Tuesday by a five-person committee of Hall of Fame voters. To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Branch and Vermeil must receive 80% of the vote from the entire 49-member selection committee when it meets early next year. Branch played 14 seasons from 1972-85, ranking in the top five in the NFL in catches (501), yards receiving (8,685) and touchdown catches (67) over that span. He also played a key role on three Super Bowl champions with 73 catches for 1,289 yards and 5 touchdowns in 22 playoff games. Only Jerry Rice, Julian Edelman and Michael Irvin have more yards receiving in the postseason. Branch, who died in 2019 at age 71, was a first-team All-Pro in 1974, '75 and '76. Vermeil won 120 games in the regular season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles (1980) and St. Louis Rams (1999) to Super Bowl appearances. His "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams won the Super Bowl 23-16 over Tennessee. The selection committee will also consider 15 modern era finalists and one contributor, who will be named on Tuesday. The preliminary list of modern era candidates will be picked in September, then trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and the 15 finalists in January. The Class of 2022 will be formally enshrined next summer in Canton, Ohio.

BASEBALL

Arizona lefty suspended

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week. Smith's suspension, announced on Tuesday, is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball. Seattle's Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month upheld after an appeal. Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which was scheduled to begin when the Diamondbacks played at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Smith had his glove confiscated after he came off the field in the eighth inning against Philadelphia last Wednesday and was ejected. The Diamondbacks will not be able to fill his spot on the 26-man roster during the suspension. Smith, 30, is in his fifth big-league season with his third team. The left-hander is 4-8 with a 5.20 ERA this season, his second with Arizona after being traded by Miami last year. He also pitched for the New York Yankees.

Rangers make roster moves

The Texas Rangers added catcher Jonah Heim to the covid-19 injured list on Tuesday, and pitchers Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning -- their scheduled starters for today and Thursday -- are not with the team because of health and safety protocols. The Rangers opened a three-game series at Cleveland on Tuesday night with Howard and Dunning scheduled to start the final two games. Left-hander Jake Latz, who is pitching at Class AAA Round Rock, will be added to the roster and start today. Right-hander Jordan Lyles, who was scheduled to start Friday against Houston, will pitch Thursday. The Rangers have five players on the covid IL, including Heim, who was a late scratch from Monday's lineup. Infielders Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt, and right-handers Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz were previously placed on the list.

GOLF

Ex-NBA player gains eligibility

The NCAA is giving J.R. Smith the opportunity to light up the green. The former shooting guard and small forward who played for five NBA teams was granted eligibility to play golf for North Carolina A&T, where Smith is attending college this year after his NBA career ran its course. There were questions about Smith's amateur eligibility, but the 35-year-old was only a pro basketball player, not a pro golfer, and received approval. Smith is a walk-on at North Carolina A&T, a historically black institution, and said he started golfing 12 years ago. The Aggies' first match is Sept. 24-25 at the Black College Golf Coaches Association Invitational in Georgia. They finished second in their conference last season. Smith is listed on the roster as a freshman and one of five players on the team.