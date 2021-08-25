100 years ago

Aug. 25, 1921

• According to the officials of Little Rock College, the Reserve Officers' Training Corps Unit at the college is to have a larger enrollment for the coming year than ever before. Applications and enrollments already received are taken at the college to indicate that there is a keen interest in the training, which is a very popular feature of the college life.

50 years ago

Aug. 25, 1971

• Members of the Arkansas Manpower Council and the advisory committee have been named by Governor Bumpers. The council was formed Feb. 18 to establish manpower goals and policies, to recommend new programs and legislation and to coordinate manpower development in the state.

25 years ago

Aug. 25, 1996

TURNER -- The investigation into suspicious fires at two rural churches with black congregations this week has shifted from digging through ashes to interviewing area residents, authorities said Friday. Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents finished sifting through the debris at St. Matthew's Missionary Baptist Church on Arkansas 1 in Monroe County on Friday morning, said Dave Avery, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police. Thursday, much of the agents' time was spent looking at the remains of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church just off Arkansas 316 in Phillips County. Both churches burned to the ground.

10 years ago

Aug. 25, 2011

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County Circuit Clerk Ken Blevins said he wants an opportunity to clear his name of misconduct allegations made by three of his employees, who petitioned in May for a judge to remove him from the elected position he has held for less than nine months. A hearing is scheduled ... before 8th Judicial District-South Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson of Texarkana on a motion to dismiss the petition to remove Blevins as circuit clerk. Johnson was appointed to the case after all six Sebastian County Circuit Court judges recused. The petition was filed by Fort Smith attorney David Dunagin, who represents the three employees of the circuit clerk's office who complained about Blevins' conduct. They alleged Blevins sexually harassed them, created a "hostile work environment," retaliated against them for their complaints, didn't pay them fairly and defamed their characters. A three-member Sebastian County grievance committee agreed at a May 12 hearing that Blevins sexually harassed the women and created a hostile work environment, but rejected the other three claims. The committee didn't take any action against Blevins because he is an elected official.