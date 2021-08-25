Sections
Ozark man jumps from Van Buren overpass, dies after hitting semi

by NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 1:00 a.m.

VAN BUREN -- A Franklin County man died Tuesday after he jumped from the Lee Creek Road overpass, according a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Police said Dillon Alley Wynn, 26, of Ozark, jumped onto the top of a tractor-trailer traveling east along Interstate 40. The incident occurred about 10:55 Tuesday morning.

State troopers believe Wynn rolled off the trailer and fell onto the highway.

He was taken to a Fort Smith hospital where he later died, police said.

Troop H of the Highway Patrol Division is investigating the death.

