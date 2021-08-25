PODCAST: Texas preview with Shehan Jeyarajah, Pittman speaks in Little Rock

Today on the WholeHog Football Podcast, we continue our preview of the Razorbacks' first four opponents with a look at the Texas Longhorns, courtesy Shehan Jeyarajah of Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

This episode also includes discussion from Sam Pittman's speech at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday. Matt Jones and Dudley Dawson also discuss the six Razorbacks who were voted to the preseason All-SEC team by league coaches.

A new podcast will air each weekday during Arkansas' preseason football camp. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast via Apple or Spotify.