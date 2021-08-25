Sections
Police seek information in crash that left Sheridan man dead

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:53 p.m.
Officers with the Benton Police Department are seeking information in a fatal crash that left a Sheridan man dead, police said.

Officers responded to Military Road just after 8 p.m. Monday for a vehicle and motor scooter accident, according to a news release from the Benton Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the driver of the scooter, 41-year-old Jeffrey Freeman dead, police said.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (501) 778-1171.

