Protein-packed salad comes together quickly with lentils

This protein and fiber packed (read: healthful) salad gets its ease from canned salmon. Once the lentils are cooked until tender and cooled, the rest of the ingredients come together in just minutes, including a flavorful vinaigrette.

The lentils can be made ahead and refrigerated for several days and the salad will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Quick Lentil Salmon Salad

For the lentils:

1 cup dried brown lentils

½ cup chopped red onion

1 bay leaf

½ teaspoon dried oregano

For the dressing:

2 cloves garlic, grated or minced (about 2 teaspoons)

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¾ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon ground pepper, plus more to taste

For the salad:

1 (15-ounce) can salmon, drained (can substitute cooked salmon filet)

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

1 cup medium diced carrot

4 lemon wedges, for serving (optional)

Make the lentils: In a medium saucepan, add the lentils, the ½ cup of chopped onion, the bay leaf and oregano. Add enough water to cover the lentils by a scant 1 inch and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the lentils are just tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain well and spread the lentils on a large flat platter or rimmed baking sheet. Let cool about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the dressing by mashing garlic and salt into a paste with the side of a chef's knife (or a fork).

In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, mashed garlic, thyme, paprika and pepper. Taste and season with more salt and/or pepper as desired.

Remove any skin and/or bones from salmon, if necessary. Transfer the salmon to a large bowl and flake it into pieces. Add the ¼ cup thinly sliced onion, carrot and 3 tablespoons dressing; gently toss to coat.

Add the lentils to the remaining dressing; gently stir to combine.

Divide the lentils among 4 bowls, top with the salmon salad. Serve chilled or at room temperature with lemon wedges.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 175 calories, 37 g protein, 19 g fat, 32 g carbohydrate (2 g sugar), 65 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium and 14 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

Recipe adapted from CookingLight.com