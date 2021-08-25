Ships again using China dock closed as virus precaution

Ships have resumed berthing operations at a halted container terminal in Ningbo, China, adding to optimism that full activity at one of the world's busiest ports will be restored soon after a two-week shutdown to quarantine dockworkers.

At least five container ships have left the Meishan terminal at Ningbo in the past few days after berthing there, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. While container collection services were still halted Tuesday, some ships have been allowed to berth at the terminal, an official from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port said.

The movement of ships is sparking optimism among shippers that operations will resume soon after no new cases of covid-19 were discovered, according to local media reports.

Ningbo's airport will also restore flights between the city and Beijing today, authorities said in a web post. Direct flights to the Chinese capital were canceled from Aug. 11, the same day the shipping terminal was shut.

The Meishan terminal has resumed partial vessel operations since Aug. 18 and is expected to have a gradual return to full operations in the coming weeks, shipping line CMA CGM said in an advisory to customers.

"Recently, ports are becoming more congested in China, as the government has urged tighter control on all operation procedures due to a few new covid-19 cases here and there," said Du Yu, a general manager at shipping consultant Drewry in Shanghai.

The Meishan terminal, which accounts for about a quarter of the Ningbo port's container traffic, was closed Aug. 11 after a worker became infected with the delta variant of covid-19.

